OnePlus TV, BSNL, Realme Narzo 10, Honor 30 Lite, Oppo Enco W11, Realme price hike:TMI Daily News Wrap

From Realme Narzo 10 new That Blue' colour variant launch to Realme phones price hike, here is our TMI Daily News Wrap

Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' colour variant launched in India

Realme Narzo 10 That Blue colour variant has been launched in India for Rs 11,999. This will be the third colour option for the phone after That White and That Green colours. The first sale is scheduled for June 30 at noon on Realme.coma and Flipkart.

Honor 30 Lite to be announced on July 2

Honor has announced that it will be announcing the Honor 30 Lite (Youth Edition) on July 2. This is the same day when Honor will launch its new smartphone in the X-series with Honor X10 Max as well.

Oppo Enco W11 True wireless headphones launched in India

Oppo has launched Enco W11, its true wireless earphones for Rs 2,499. Oppo Enco W11 comes with a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. It comes with enhanced bass and it packs an 8mm dynamic driver speaker with the titanium-plated diaphragm.

Realme X3 Zoom receives update with Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its recently launched Realme X3 Zoom smartphone in India. The update brings the latest June 2020 Security Patch along with new features. The update comes with version number RMX2081_11_A.31 and it is around 195MB in size. Apart from adding June security patch, the update adds Realme PaySa payments app for users in India and Realme Link app.

Realme 6, Realme C2, and Realme 5s receive price hike in India

Realme has increased the price of its Realme 6, Realme C2, and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The new prices are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.

Realme X2 Pro new update brings June security patch, Realme PaySa and more

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme X2 Pro smartphone. The update brings June 2020 Security Patch along with other improvements. The update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.28. The official changelog reveals that the update brings the latest security patch and adds Realme PaySa and Realme Link.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to be launched on June 30



Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 smartphone in multiple markets like Spain, Malaysia, and China. Now Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C will be unveiled on June 30 in Malaysia.

OnePlus TV series will have three models, pricing teased

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest range of Smart TVs in India on July 2. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed that it will be launching three new models during the launch event.

As per the brand, the base model will come with a price tag of Rs 1x,999. This means that Smart TV will be priced below Rs 20,000. Furthermore, the second model will come with a price of Rs 2x,999, which means that the Smart TV will be priced below Rs 30,000. Finally, the top-end model is teased to be available at Rs 4x,999. This means that the top-end model will be priced less than Rs 50,000.

Snap to launch Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 in India on July 4

Snap, the company behind popular app Snapchat, has revealed that it will be launching its Spectacles range in India. The company has revealed that it will launch Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 in India on July 4.

The company has also revealed the pricing of the two products. The Spectacles 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999, while the Spectacles 3 is priced at Rs 29,999. Both the products will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

BYJU’S Classes, new online tutoring program launched in India

BYJU’S has today announced the launch of its new feature on its platform. The company has introduced new BYJU’s Classes in the country. BYJU’S Classes are available for students from classes 4 - 12 as well as for those preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. With this, the company is aiming to bring a comprehensive online tutoring program for school students.

Western Digital introduces 1TB Pendrive for USB Type-C smartphones in India

Western Digital Corp has today announced the launch of new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive for smartphones in India. The 32GB version is priced at Rs 849, while the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 13,529. The Pendrive will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from July 04, 2020.

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant launched in India

Oppo has launched the Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 at Rs 18,990. The new variant comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is available for purchase through both Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to launch in India on July 2

Samsung will be launching Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India on July 2. The pre-booking for the phone will start from July 1. The pricing and availability of the limited-edition phone haven’t been revealed yet.

Fujifilm Instax mini Link launched in India for Rs 9,999

Fujifilm has today announced the launch of a new smartphone printer in India. Dubbed as Fujifilm Instax mini Link, the printer comes with a price tag of Rs 9999 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon and Flipkart along with leading retail stores in India.

BSNL offers 3G plans with 4G speeds in select circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering 4G speed with 3G plans for its customers. The service is available in limited circles. With this, BSNL users can use 4G speeds with their existing 3G prepaid plans. However, the service is only valid where BSNL provides its 4G services or area adjustment to it. One can recharge with any of the 3G data prepaid plans to use 4G speeds.

LG Harmony 4 with dual-camera setup announced

LG has announced the launch of a new smartphone known as LG Harmony 4. The smartphone has been launched in the US and it is exclusive to Cricket Wireless. The smartphone is available in Titan colour option.

Key features:

Display: 6.11-inch HD+ display

Processor: Octa-core processor

RAM & ROM: 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 3500mAh

OS: Android 10