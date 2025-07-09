First Impression: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 – Lighter, Smarter and Finally More Usable

If you’ve ever admired the promise of Samsung foldable phones but found them a bit bulky or cumbersome, Samsung may have finally turned a corner with the Galaxy Z Fold7.

After spending time with the device ahead of its global debut, one thing is clear: this is Samsung’s most refined foldable yet and the design changes—not the specs—feel like the biggest leap forward. Here is our first impression of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Thinner, Lighter, and Genuinely More Pocketable

At 215 grams and just 8.9mm thick when folded, the Fold7 is the first device in the Fold series that truly feels close to a regular smartphone in hand. Compared to the Fold6, which already trimmed down its dimensions, the Fold7 goes even further, without compromising durability.

The new Armor FlexHinge plays a key role here. It’s been re-engineered with a multi-rail structure that not only reduces the crease but also makes the entire device feel sturdier during repeated folds. When unfolded, the Fold7 measures just 4.2mm thick, thanks to a redesigned hinge and a thinner internal display reinforced with Titanium plates and 50% thicker Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG).

Simply put, this is the first time a Galaxy Fold doesn’t feel like a tech prototype. It feels ready for daily use.

A Display That Finally Makes Sense (Even When Folded)

The external 6.5-inch cover screen now adopts a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it feel less cramped and more usable for one-handed texting or casual browsing. This was a long-standing issue with earlier Folds, and Samsung has addressed it well.

The internal 8.0-inch AMOLED Display is 11% larger than the Fold6, with peak brightness reaching 2,600 nits, making it easier to use outdoors. The extra real estate is ideal for multitasking, something Samsung is doubling down on with One UI 8, which enables split-screen editing, floating apps, and improved drag-and-drop functionality.

AI That Actually Enhances Daily Use

Yes, the Fold7 packs the expected Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, but what stands out more is how well it handles Samsung’s growing AI toolkit which is part of UI 8.

Generative Edit, Photo Assist, and Audio Eraser are now more proactive. For example, you can erase background noise or photobombers with a single tap and even get AI suggestions before you ask. These features existed in Fold6 but were more manual and less intuitive.

The AI-enhanced multitasking also makes better use of the larger screen. You can see original and edited versions of photos side by side, or keep reference material open while working on documents—all in a single view. For creative users, this turns the Fold7 into a pocket-sized productivity studio.

Camera Takes a Serious Step Up

Samsung has brought its 200MP Wide-Angle camera to a foldable for the first time, a big jump from the 50MP sensor in the Fold6. Combined with AI-powered image processing and Night Video, the Fold7 performs better in challenging lighting conditions and captures noticeably more detail in everyday shots, as evident in the few shots we took in the demo zone. We will need to test them in real-world situations to share more details, which will be addressed during our review.

Having said that, the triple-lens setup (including 3x optical zoom) won’t rival the S25 Ultra’s versatility, but it closes the gap significantly enough that the camera no longer feels like a compromise on the Fold line.

Fewer Compromises

Battery power remains at 4,400mAh, with 25W Fast charging and wireless charging support, but it appears to be the weakest link in the Fold 7.

Connectivity is up to date with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and security is enhanced through Samsung’s new KEEP system ( we have yet to test it) , which isolates sensitive App data within secure storage layers.

Storage options now include up to 1TB with 16GB of RAM, and colours include Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black and an online-exclusive Mint.

First impression Samsung Galaxy Fold 7

While last year’s Galaxy Z Fold6 brought noticeable improvements, it still felt like a niche device for enthusiasts. With the Z Fold7, Samsung is clearly aiming for a broader audience that can afford it. The thinner design, practical display ratio, and AI integration finally make the foldable form factor feel less experimental and more like the future of the smartphone.

Whether that’s enough to convert traditional smartphone users remains to be seen. But for the first time, the Galaxy Fold feels like a fully realised product, not just a showcase of what could be.