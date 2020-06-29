Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to be launched on June 30

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 2:00 pm

Redmi 9C will be available in two options, one with NFC and one without NFC.
Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 9 smartphone in multiple markets like Spain, Malaysia, and China. Now Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C will be unveiled on June 30 in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post by Xiaomi Malaysia, the company has announced the launch date of Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. The official poster has revealed that the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C will come with a big battery and a big display. The poster also suggests that the phones will have a waterdrop notch on their displays.

As per leaked specs, the Redmi 9C will be available in two options, one with NFC and one without NFC. The Redmi 9C NFC edition is said to feature a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-camera setup on its back. Its non-NFC version may have a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera. Both variants will have 5-megapixel front camera housed inside the waterdrop-notch.

 
The Redmi 9C will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with Mali-G31 GPU. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it will have a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port and fast charging support.

Coming to the Redmi 9A, the phone will be loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor along with Mali-G31 GPU. The phone will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Redmi 9A will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it will have a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. The phone will be equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will run on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11.

