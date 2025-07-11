HomeNewsAsus Zenbook 14 OLED with Ryzen 5 CPU, Vivobook S16 with Intel...

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Ryzen 5 CPU, Vivobook S16 with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India

Asus has announced the Zenbook 14 OLED with Ryzen 5 processor and the Vivobook S16 with the Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Ryzen 5

Asus has announced two new laptops in India, including the Zenbook 14 OLED with Ryzen 5 along with the Vivobook S16 with the Intel Core Ultra 7 chipset. The former comes with a 3K 120Hz display while the latter has am FHD+ 144Hz IPS screen. Here are all their respective details.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: Price, Specs

The ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA-PP240WS) is priced at Rs 89,990. It can be purchased via Amazon.in, ASUS online and offline stores.

The laptop features a 14-inch Full OLED panel (2880 x 1800) with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. It boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 87% and peak brightness of 400 nits.

Under the hood, it is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 340 processor with 6 cores, 12 threads, and integrated Radeon graphics. The chip includes an AMD XDNA NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads. The laptop comes with 16GB LPDDR5X and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Running Windows 11 Home, the Zenbook 14 OLED is bundled with Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year, 100GB cloud) and Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. For security, there’s an camera with Windows Hello support and a physical shutter.

Connectivity options include:

  • 1x 4.0 Gen 3 (40Gbps, display/power)
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps, display/power)
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
  • 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
  • 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack

The laptop supports 6E, 5.3, and meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability. It also gets a backlit chiclet keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key and built-in array microphones. Weighing just 1.2kg, the Zenbook 14 OLED houses a 75Wh battery rated for up to 17 hours of use and supports 65W via USB-C.

Asus Vivobook S16: Price, Specs

The ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607CA-RP090WS) is priced at Rs 87,990. It can be bought through Amazon.in, ASUS online and offline stores.

The laptop sports a 16-inch FHD+ IPS screen (1920×1200) with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 300-nit brightness, and anti-glare coating. It covers 45% of the NTSC color gamut and offers an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

Powering the Vivobook S16 is Intel’s Core Ultra 7 255H processor, featuring 16 cores and 16 threads, with a peak clock speed of 5.1GHz. It also includes an integrated Intel Arc GPU and Intel AI Boost NPU, capable of delivering up to 13 TOPS for AI-driven tasks. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

It runs Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year with 100GB cloud storage) and Office Home 2024 (lifetime validity). For secure logins, it includes an FHD IR webcam with Windows Hello and a physical privacy shutter.

Port selection includes:

  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (5Gbps, display/power delivery)
  • 1x HDMI 1.4
  • 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack

Connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. It also meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards for durability. Other features include built-in speakers, a backlit chiclet keyboard with a numeric keypad, and an array microphone setup. Weighing 1.7kg, the Vivobook S16 packs a 70Wh battery with 65W fast charging via USB-C.

