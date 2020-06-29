Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to launch in India on July 2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 3:35 pm

Samsung earlier announced the BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+ smartphones alongside Galaxy Buds+ in the US and in home country South Korea.
Samsung will be launching Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India on July 2. The pre-booking for the phone will start from July 1. The pricing and availability of the limited-edition phone haven’t been revealed yet.

Samsung earlier announced the BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+ smartphones alongside Galaxy Buds+ in the US and in home country South Korea. However, it is not known if the company will bring the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds also alongside the Galaxy S20+ in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is also listed on the company's official Indian website. The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes with special wallpapers, icons, and ringtones.

To recall, the Galaxy S20+ is priced in India at Rs 77,999. Currently, the phone comes in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Blue, and Cosmic Grey colours.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 525ppi pixel density. It comes with HDR10+ certification along with a 120Hz screen refresh rate.  It is powered by Samsung Exynos 990, coupled with 8GB RAM. Additionally, the phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.1 on top.

