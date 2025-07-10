Samsung has officially taken the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip 7, its latest premium Clamshell foldable. With upgraded internals, improved durability, and a more refined design, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 continues the legacy of its predecessor while being one of the most stylish foldables around. But as always, premium tech comes at a premium price—especially if you’re planning to buy it in India. To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7, so you can see where you might be able to save some money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: India Price

In India, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs 1,21,999. Samsung isn’t offering any major launch discounts or upgrade programs as of now, except for the free storage upgrade, so if you’re looking for a better deal, you may want to consider getting it from abroad. Below is a list of the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 based on current regional pricing.

Note that all conversions to INR are approximate and based on prevailing exchange rates. Local taxes, import duties, and regional warranty policies may apply when you try to purchase the handset from the mentioned regions.

Canada

Canada tops the list as the cheapest place to get the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The base model is priced at CAD 1,462.99, which converts to around Rs 91,500. That’s a solid Rs 18,499 cheaper than the official Indian price for the same variant. If you have friends or family there, now might be the time to call in a favor.

USA

In the US, the Z Flip 7 is priced at USD 1,099, which is approximately Rs 94,000. That’s about Rs 15,999 less than what you’d pay in India. While availability may be limited to certain carriers at launch, the unlocked versions are also available directly from Samsung and major retailers.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong continues to be a budget-friendly region for Samsung foldables. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at HKD 8,698, converting to about Rs 94,800. This makes it roughly Rs 15,199 cheaper than in India, and buyers in the region often benefit from lower or no import taxes.

Indonesia

The Indonesian price for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is RP 17,999,000, which translates to approximately Rs 94,900. That’s a savings of around Rs 15,099 compared to the Indian pricing. If you happen to be visiting or have contacts there, it could be worth picking one up.

Vietnam

Vietnam rounds out the list with a price tag of VND 28,990,000, which is about Rs 95,000. While it’s the highest among the five countries listed, it’s still Rs 14,999 lower than the Indian price, making it a solid alternative.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a more affordable way to get your hands on Samsung’s latest flip-style foldable, these are the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from. Just make sure to check for regional warranty coverage and applicable import duties before making your purchase.