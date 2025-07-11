Huawei FreeClip Open-Ear TWS Earbuds Announced in India

Huawei FreeClip Open-Ear TWS earbuds have been announced in India with a C-bridge design along with multipoint connectivity, gesture controls, and much more. Here are all the details of the newly announced Huawei FreeClip Open-Ear TWS earbuds.

Huawei FreeClip Open-Ear TWS Earbuds: Price, Availability

The Huawei FreeClip are priced at Rs 14,999. They are available starting today on Amazon.in and rtcindia.net in Beige, Purple, and Black colours.

Huawei FreeClip Open-Ear TWS Earbuds: Features

Each earbud weighs around 5.6 grams and features a C-bridge design made from Ni-Ti shape-memory alloy, allowing the earbuds to flex and fit securely on a variety of ear shapes. The earbuds are interchangeable and support auto left-right audio channel recognition.

The open-ear design is intended to let users stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music or taking calls. TPU materials help reduce smudging and staining during daily use. With an IP54 rating, the FreeClip is protected against sweat and light splashes, making it suitable for workouts or outdoor use.

The audio setup includes a 10.8mm dual-magnet high-sensitivity driver unit. To reduce sound leakage, HUAWEI uses a reverse sound wave system that directs audio toward the ear canal. For calls, the earbuds use a multi-microphone system combined with a deep neural network (DNN) algorithm to separate voices from background noise.

Battery life is rated at up to 8 hours per charge, with a total of up to 36 hours when used with the charging case. A 10-minute charge provides up to 3 hours of playback. Gesture controls are supported and can be customized via the companion app. Users can tap on different parts of the earbud—such as the acoustic ball or the C-bridge—to control playback or activate a voice assistant.

The FreeClip supports dual-device connectivity and works across iOS, Android, and Windows platforms.