Advertisement

Honor 30 Lite to be announced on July 2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 10:26 am

Latest News

Honor 30 Lite 5G will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.
Advertisement

Honor has announced that it will be announcing the Honor 30 Lite (Youth Edition) on July 2. This is the same day when Honor will launch its new smartphone in the X-series with Honor X10 Max as well.

The official Honor Weibo account has announced the launch date of Honor 30 Lite 5G smartphone. The phone is likely to be priced around 1,600 Yuan.

Honor 30 Lite

As per earlier leaked specs, Honor 30 Lite 5G will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is said to be powered by MT6873 which is Dimensity 800 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage which could be further expanded via micro sd card slot.

Honor 30 Lite 5G will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and 2-megapixel. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera. It will feature a side-facing fingerprint reader.

The phone will be fueled by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and it will run EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS. The phone will measure 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it will weigh 192 grams.

The leak further tells that the phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and 2-megapixel. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera.

Honor 30 Lite

Meanwhile, some renders of the Honor 30 Lite 5G have also surfaced online which reveal the colour variants of the smartphone. It will come in three gradient colours. As per the renders, the phone has a waterdrop notch display. At the back, there will be a triple camera setup with an LED flash.

Advertisement

Honor X10 Max with a large 7.09-inch screen, X10 Pro launching soon

A mysterious Honor smartphone appears on TENAA, could be Honor X10 Pro

Honor 30 Lite 5G full specifications leaked

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor 30 Lite 5G Honor 30 Lite 5G specs Honor 30 Lite 5G launch Honor 30 Youth Edition Honor 30 Lite Honor 30 Youth Edition launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core reportedly in works

Realme X3 Zoom receives update with Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' colour variant launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies