Snap to launch Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 in India on July 4

Snap, the company behind popular app Snapchat, has revealed that it will be launching its Spectacles range in India. The company has revealed that it will launch Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 in India on July 4.

The company has also revealed the pricing of the two products. The Spectacles 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999, while the Spectacles 3 is priced at Rs 29,999. Both the products will be available for purchase from Flipkart. To recall, Spectacles 2 was launched in the US in 2018, while Spectacles 3 was launched in 2019.

To start with Spectacles 3, it is available in Mineral and Carbon colour options. The device comes with two HD cameras that the company claims can capture 3D photos and videos at 60fps. It also features built-in microphones to record immersive, high-fidelity audio. The Spectacles 3 features a strong and lightweigh steel frame with adjustable tips. Furthermore, one can transfer the photos and videos clicked directly on Snapchat with WiFi-only import mode. The company has revealed that photos are stored at a resolution of 1,642 by 1,642 pixels and video resolution is 1,216 x 1,216 pixels.

The device can capture and sync up to 70 videos per charge and it takes 75 minutes to get chully charged. It comes with 4GB flash storage, which can store up to 100 3D videos or 1,200 3D photos. The Spectacles 3 are water-resistant and it comes with ANSI Z80.3 rated lenses. The lenses are tinted for 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection. The Spectacles 2 is loaded with a dual microphone and it comes with the Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity option.