Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a few hours back and it is now one of the best foldables in the market that money can get. However, buying it in India could be an expensive affair for many considering its premium price tag. To help you out, we have compiled a list of top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and here are all the details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: India Price

In India, the base 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 1,74,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model cost Rs 1,86,999 and Rs 2,10,999. Samsung is merely offering a free storage upgrade offer during the pre-booking period and that’s about it. However, if you still plan on purchasing the device, below is a list of the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Note that these prices are for the base model only (unless mentioned otherwise) and were fetched from Samsung’s region-specific websites. Also note that the warranty services for each region could be different and the price could change after applying the taxes for that specific region.

Indonesia

Indonesia, at the time of writing this article, is the cheapest country to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It starts at RP 28,499,000 which converts to approximately Rs 1,50,300. That’s a difference of about Rs 24,700 when compared to the starting price of the device in India. In fact, the device is selling for a special price for the 1TB model, at RP 31,499,000 which converts to Rs 1,66,200 approximately. That’s about Rs 44,800 less than the Indian pricing of the same model.

Canada

Samsung Canada is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for CAD 2,499 which is approximately are 1,56,400 when converted to INR. This makes the Z Fold 7 in Canada cheaper by about Rs 18,600. The 16GB + 1TB model is selling for approximately Rs 1,79,000, which is CAD 2,849, making it cheaper by Rs 31,999 if you plan to purchase the top-end model.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at RM 7,799 which converts to approximately Rs 1,57,500. While it’s slightly more expensive than the Canadian pricing, it is still notably lesser than the Indian pricing. To be specific, it is about Rs 17,500 cheaper.

Australia

In Australia, the Z Fold 7 is selling for AUD 2,899 which stands at approximately Rs 1,62,600. Again, it’s not as cheap as Indonesia or Canada prices, but is still a decent price tag (cheaper by Rs 12,400) compared to the Indian pricing.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is last in our list of top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from, starting at HKD 15,198 (approx Rs 1,65,700). Not the cheapest by any means but as they say, money saved is money earned and here, you’d be saving around Rs 9,299 if you can get the device through one of your friends or family members living in the region.