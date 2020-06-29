Advertisement

OnePlus TV series will have three models, pricing teased

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 10:58 am

Latest News

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed that it will be launching three new models during the launch event.
Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest range of Smart TVs in India on July 2. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed that it will be launching three new models during the launch event. 

 

The company has revealed this information on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “It's all that you need at a price that you want. Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV Series?” The brand has also teased the pricing of the upcoming Smart TVs. 

 

As per the brand, the base model will come with a price tag of Rs 1x,999. This means that Smart TV will be priced below Rs 20,000. Furthermore, the second model will come with a price of Rs 2x,999, which means that the Smart TV will be priced below Rs 30,000. Finally, the top-end model is teased to be available at Rs 4x,999. This means that the top-end model will be priced less than Rs 50,000. 

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has revealed a few features of the mid-segment OnePlus TV. The company has revealed that the Smart TV will feature a 6.9mm ultra-thin body, making it thinner than the flagship OnePlus 8 series. Lau further revealed that the upcoming Smart TV will deliver deeper bass. He added that the speakers had an innovative acoustic arrangement where they were rotated by 90 degrees. This allowed the brand to fit two large full-range speakers on the Smart TV. Lau says that the upcoming OnePlus Smart TV will offer 50 per cent deeper bass.

 

OnePlus has announced that its upcoming TVs are now listed for pre-booking on Amazon India. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV models will get extended warranty for two years from Acko general insurance company.




 

OnePlus TV series to feature DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine and more

OnePlus TVs (2020) available for pre-booking on Amazon India with 2-year extended warranty

OnePlus TV will be thinner than OnePlus 8 series, reveals Pete Lau

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus TV OnePlus TV series OnePlus TV launch OnePlus TV price OnePlus TV features OnePlus Smart TVs OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV will be thinner than OnePlus 8 series, reveals Pete Lau

Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor announced

OnePlus TVs (2020) available for pre-booking on Amazon India with 2-year extended warranty

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies