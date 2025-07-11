HomeNewsBoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Launched in India

BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Launched in India

BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS has been announced in India with a 15-day runtime, in-built GPS, an AMOLED display, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS

BoAt Valour Watch 1 has been launched in India with a comprehensive health and wellness bundle, 15-day battery life, in-built GPS and 6 axis motion sensors, along with much more. Here’s a breakdown of everything the new smartwatch from BoAt has to offer.

BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS: Price, Availability

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, boat-lifestyle.com, and select retail stores near you. It is priced at:

  • Active Black – ₹5,999
  • Fusion Grey – ₹6,499
  • Fusion Black – ₹6,499

BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS: Specifications

The Watch 1 GPS features a 1.43” that is protected by Gorilla Glass. It boasts an upgraded X2 high-performance and a long-running 15-day battery. Built-in GPS Tracking, Advanced Training and Recovery Metrics, and Auto-Gym-Workout Detection, Vo2 Max and HRV Monitoring, AI-Driven Health Nudges, powerful 6-Axis Motion and 3ATM water resistance are other highlights that make the watch more than just smart.

The Valour Watch 1 will be available in three sophisticated colours, Active Black, Fusion Black, Fusion Grey. Apart from this, it has 1.5X times higher processing than an entry level and 1/3rd power consumption than an entry level chipset.

Read More: BoAt Nirvana Ivy Pro, Nirvana Zenith Pro TWS Earbuds Launched in India

BoAt is also offering other features like unlimited tele-consultations with doctors to exclusive discounts on diagnostics, pharmacy, and fitness. With the purchase of the watch, consumers receive a comprehensive health and wellness bundle that include:

  • Unlimited tele-consultations with general and specialized practitioners. One session each for dental and vision services.
  • Up to 50% discount on select diagnostic checkups.
  • Up to 15% discount on select pharmacy purchases.
  • Up to 40% discount on select gym subscriptions.
  • Free Valour Health & Wellness Package worth ₹5,000.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.