BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS Launched in India

BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS has been launched in India with a comprehensive health and wellness bundle, 15-day battery life, in-built GPS and 6 axis motion sensors, along with much more. Here’s a breakdown of everything the new smartwatch from BoAt has to offer.

BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS: Price, Availability

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, boat-lifestyle.com, and select retail stores near you. It is priced at:

Active Black – ₹5,999

Fusion Grey – ₹6,499

Fusion Black – ₹6,499

BoAt Valour Watch 1 GPS: Specifications

The Watch 1 GPS features a 1.43” AMOLED Display that is protected by Gorilla Glass. It boasts an upgraded X2 high-performance Processor and a long-running 15-day battery. Built-in GPS Tracking, Advanced Training and Recovery Metrics, and Auto-Gym-Workout Detection, Vo2 Max and HRV Monitoring, AI-Driven Health Nudges, powerful 6-Axis Motion Sensors and 3ATM water resistance are other highlights that make the watch more than just smart.

The Valour Watch 1 will be available in three sophisticated colours, Active Black, Fusion Black, Fusion Grey. Apart from this, it has 1.5X times higher processing than an entry level Chipset and 1/3rd power consumption than an entry level chipset.

BoAt is also offering other features like unlimited tele-consultations with doctors to exclusive discounts on diagnostics, pharmacy, and fitness. With the purchase of the watch, consumers receive a comprehensive health and wellness bundle that include: