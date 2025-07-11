Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Launched in India: All Details

The Infinix HOT 60 5G+ has been announced in India and it comes with features like a customizable One Tap AI Button, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor scoring an AnTuTu Score of 500K+, 6GB LPDDR5X RAM, and more. Here are all the details about the newly launched Infinix handset.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Price, Availability

The device will be available for sale starting July 17th on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 10,499 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model but will be available with a special Day 1 offer of Rs 9,999 through a Rs 500 discount on select bank cards. It will also be available in retail stores in colours including Caramel Glow, Shadow Blue, Tundra Green, and Sleek Black.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+: Specifications

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (720 × 1600 pixels) resolution, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 700 nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. It sports up to 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 15 based on XOS 15.1.1.

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports a single-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP shooter with an f/1.6 Aperture and dual-LED flash. There is also an 8MP f/2.0 front shooter which is supported by an LED flash setup.

It further packs a 5200mAh battery unit and 18W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include 5G, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP64-rated.