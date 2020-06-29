Advertisement

Oppo Enco W11 True wireless headphones launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 10:57 am

Latest News

The headphones offer call noise reduction and feature touch controls for volume and music control. It can Play/Pause, change tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate voice assistant.
Advertisement

Oppo has launched Enco W11, its true wireless earphones for Rs 2,499. The product will be available for sale today at 12P.M on Flipkart.

Earlier, the Oppo Enco W11 were reported to launch in India on 25 June at Rs 2,999. But the new banner on Flipkart has confirmed that the earphones are priced at Rs 2499.

Oppo Enco W11 comes with a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. It comes with enhanced bass and it packs an 8mm dynamic driver speaker with the titanium-plated diaphragm.

For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It automatically resumes the connection whenever you use them within 10 meters of your device.

The headphones offer call noise reduction and feature touch controls for volume and music control. It can Play/Pause, change tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate voice assistant.Oppo Enco W11

A single-tap will play/pause, double-tap will change tracks, double-tap will answer or end a phone call, triple-tap can be used for triggering the smart voice assistant on the smartphone, and controls for adjusting the volume.

They are IPX5 rated with water and sweat resistance. The earbuds come with a Type-C charging port and offer 5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge with a total battery duration of up to 20 hours.

The weight is 4.4g for each headset and 35.5g for the case.

Oppo Enco M31 Unveiled, price expected around Rs 1500

Oppo Enco W31 headphoness to go on sale in India starting May 15, Enco M31 sale date also announced

Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earbuds announced

Oppo Enco W11 True wireless headphones to go on sale India on June 25 for Rs 2,999

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Enco W11 Oppo Enco W11 launch Oppo Enco W11 specs Oppo Enco W11 price Oppo Enco W11 sale

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Boult Audio introduces Tru5ive Pro wireless earbuds in India for Rs 2,799

Snap to launch Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 in India on July 4

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 true wireless earbuds announced with Meridian Audio Technology

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies