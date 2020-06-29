Oppo Enco W11 True wireless headphones launched in India

The headphones offer call noise reduction and feature touch controls for volume and music control. It can Play/Pause, change tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate voice assistant.

Oppo has launched Enco W11, its true wireless earphones for Rs 2,499. The product will be available for sale today at 12P.M on Flipkart.



Earlier, the Oppo Enco W11 were reported to launch in India on 25 June at Rs 2,999. But the new banner on Flipkart has confirmed that the earphones are priced at Rs 2499.



Oppo Enco W11 comes with a bean-shaped in-ear design for comfortable wear. It comes with enhanced bass and it packs an 8mm dynamic driver speaker with the titanium-plated diaphragm.



For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It automatically resumes the connection whenever you use them within 10 meters of your device.



A single-tap will play/pause, double-tap will change tracks, double-tap will answer or end a phone call, triple-tap can be used for triggering the smart voice assistant on the smartphone, and controls for adjusting the volume.



They are IPX5 rated with water and sweat resistance. The earbuds come with a Type-C charging port and offer 5 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge with a total battery duration of up to 20 hours.



The weight is 4.4g for each headset and 35.5g for the case.



