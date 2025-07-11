Google Introduces Image-to-Video Generation Capability in Gemini

Google has announced a new Image-to-Video generation capability in Gemini that can turn your images into dynamic 8-second videos along with sound. “From reimagining fairy tales through the eyes of a modern influencer, to ASMR videos exploring what it would sound like to cut through a piece of cooling lava, your imagination is the limit when you create videos with Gemini,” said Google.

With the Image-to-Video Generation capability in Gemini, you can describe a scene, upload the photo in Gemini, the AI model will use Google’s Veo 3 video generation model to turn that image into a video. To turn your photos into videos, select ‘Videos’ from the tool menu in the prompt box and upload a photo. Then, describe the scene and any audio instructions, and watch as your still image transforms into a dynamic video.

You can get creative by animating everyday objects, bringing your drawings and paintings to life or adding movement to nature scenes. Once your video is complete, tap the share button or download it to share with anyone.

Read More: Google Announces Arrival of Gemini on Wear OS Smartwatches

The photo-to-video capability is starting to roll out today to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in select countries around the world. One can try it out at gemini.google.com. These same capabilities are also available in Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking tool.

Google says it is committed to provide a safe experience with this new capability. “This includes extensive “red teaming,” in which we proactively test our systems and aim to fix potential issues before they arise. We also conduct thorough evaluations to understand how our tools might be used and how to prevent any misuse. Alongside this, we’re constantly developing and enforcing our policies against unsafe content,” said the company.