Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant launched in India

Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.

Oppo has launched the Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 at Rs 18,990. The new variant comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is available for purchase through both Amazon and Flipkart.

The Blazing Blue will be the third colour option for the smartphone. Apart from the colour change, the new variant will have the same specifications as of the earlier two variants.

After the GST hike in April this year, Oppo F15 price was hiked to Rs 21,990 after GST effect. The phone received a price cut recently after which the phone can be purchased at Rs 18,990.

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a quad rear camera setup with that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. There are two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and monochrome shots as well. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0. Both the front and the rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Oppo F15 runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.