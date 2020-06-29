Advertisement

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 4:54 pm

Latest News

Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.
Advertisement

Oppo has launched the Blazing Blue colour variant of Oppo F15 at Rs 18,990. The new variant comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and is available for purchase through both Amazon and Flipkart.

 

Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants. The Blazing Blue will be the third colour option for the smartphone. Apart from the colour change, the new variant will have the same specifications as of the earlier two variants.

Advertisement

 

After the GST hike in April this year, Oppo F15 price was hiked to Rs 21,990 after GST effect. The phone received a price cut recently after which the phone can be purchased at Rs 18,990.

 

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a quad rear camera setup with that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. There are two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and monochrome shots as well. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0. Both the front and the rear cameras can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

 

Oppo F15 runs on ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU and 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F15 goes on sale in India for Rs 19,990

Oppo F15 Blazing Blue colour variant to launch soon in India

Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo F15 price slashed in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo F15 Blazing Blue price in India Oppo F15 Blazing Blue specifications Oppo F15 Blazing Blue Oppo F15 Oppo India Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite to reportedly launch next year at this price

LG Harmony 4 with dual-camera setup announced

Infinix working on a new Snokor series, could be a smartphone

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies