Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' colour variant launched in India

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India in That White and That Green colour variants. Now a That Blue colour variant has also been launched in India. This will be the third colour option for the phone. The first sale is scheduled for June 30 at noon on Realme.coma and Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. It is now listed on Flipkart with 'Coming Soon' tag.

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

For the camera. the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.



It is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0 mm and it weighs 199 grams. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack.