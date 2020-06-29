Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' colour variant launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 10:05 am

Latest News

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India in That White and That Green colour variants. Now a That Blue colour variant has also been launched in India. This will be the third colour option for the phone. The first sale is scheduled for June 30 at noon on Realme.coma and Flipkart.

 

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. It is now listed on Flipkart with 'Coming Soon' tag.

 

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

 

For the camera. the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

It is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0 mm and it weighs 199 grams. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to launch in India on May 11: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Realme Narzo 10: Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 10 to go on its first sale today: Check price, specifications, features

Realme Narzo 10 update optimizes front camera clarity with May Android security patch

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme Narzo 10 Realme Narzo 10 sale Realme Narzo 10 specs Realme Narzo 10 launch Realme Narzo 10 features Realme Narzo 10 That Blue

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C11 renders and specs revealed online ahead of June 30 launch

Realme X3 gets its first update update in India

Huawei Nova 7i with Kirin 810 chipset to reportedly launch in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies