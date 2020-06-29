Advertisement

Western Digital introduces 1TB pendrive for USB Type-C smartphones in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 12:37 pm

Latest News

The 32GB version is priced at Rs 849, while the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 13,529. The pendrive will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from July 04, 2020.
Western Digital Corp has today announced the launch of new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive for smartphones in India. The 32GB version is priced at Rs 849, while the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 13,529. The pendrive will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from July 04, 2020. 

 

The company claims that the latest pendrive comes with seamless transfer of content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, and computers. The pendrive comes with an all-metal body and it is loaded with USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive that offers a read speed of up to 150MB/s. 

  

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive is available in capacity options of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Pendrive comes preloaded with the SanDisk Memory Zone app. Once installed on the smartphone, the app helps organize content from different devices, whether it's on the phone, a microSD card, or on the cloud, in one view. It also backs up photos, videos, contacts, and social media accounts.

 

Speaking about the announcement, Khalid Wani, Director, Channel Sales, Western Digital, said, “Our customers want innovative solutions that are easy to use and are the right fit for their lifestyles. Therefore, we are excited to introduce our all-metal SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C,  which comes in up to 1TB of storage capacity. It offers customers the freedom to create and store more photos and videos and transfer content easily from their smartphones to other devices. Also, it sports a classy design that you would want to carry it with you.”

 

Latest News from

Tags: SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive launch SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Pendrive features SanDisk Western Digital

Latest Smartphones
