Realme X3 Zoom receives update with Realme PaySa, June security patch and more

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its recently launched Realme X3 Zoom smartphone in India. The update brings the latest June 2020 Security Patch along with new features.



The update comes with version number RMX2081_11_A.31 and it is around 195MB in size. Apart from adding June security patch, the update adds Realme PaySa payments app for users in India and Realme Link app.



The update improves photography quality, screen brightness, and system stability. Moreover, it fixes some occasional device crash while using and heating issues in the fingerprint reader. It also improves the overall stability of the system.



Realme recently launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India. The phones will go on sale starting from June 30, 2020 on Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme X3 is priced at Rs 25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999.



The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999.



Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor and 8-megapixel periscope lens.



On the front, the phone has a dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor and 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging that can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 55 minutes. It runs Android 10 with realme UI.