Realme 6, Realme C2, and Realme 5s receive price hike in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 12:13 pm

The new prices are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.
Realme has increased the price of its Realme 6, Realme C2, and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The new prices are live on Realme.com and on Flipkart.

The Realme 5s 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant will now come for Rs 11,999 which was earlier priced at Rs 10,999. The Realme 5s 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which came for Rs 11,999 will now come for Rs 12,999.

The Realme 6 4GB+64GB variant will now come for Rs 14,999. It was earlier priced at Rs 13,999. The two other variants with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB will now come for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999. They were earlier priced for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Realme C2 variant with 2GB+16GB which came for Rs 6,499 will now come for Rs 6,999. The 2GB+32GB varaint will now come for Rs 7,499 instead of Rs 6,999 while the 3GB+32GB variant will now come for Rs 7,999 instead of Rs 7,499.

Realme 5s features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It now runs on Android 10 and comes with a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with upto 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for 4cm macro. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front.

Realme 6 has a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI. There is a 4300mAh battery with 30W flash charge support. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.


Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. It has a 5-megapixel shooter. Realme C2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

Realme 5s Realme 6 Realme C2

