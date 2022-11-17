Pepsi Black Zero Sugar NFT collection launched for India

With an intent to deepen the connect with the evolving and digitally savvy generation, Pepsi, today announced the launch of its first-ever non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collection for the Indian consumers. The NFT art collectibles are centred on the alterations around the classic Pepsi Black ’Zero’ visual.

PepsiCo India Design Team in partnership with illustrator, Timea Balo has exclusively curated the NFT collection for Pepsi Black. The collection is based on the brand’s pillars of “Innovation, Self-Expression, and Evolution”, says Pepsi. The brand will release a set of 20 NFTs minted on the Polygon blockchain.

Inspired by the brand philosophy of Pepsi Black, the company says that the NFT collection is an ode to the younger generation who believes in “self-expression and is deeply entrenched in technology”. With three variations of each theme and four variations inspired from music, the ’Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’ collection will be listed on Open Sea.

As a part of the contest, NFTs will be given away to the winners of #PepsiBlackeffect challenge conducted on the homegrown social media platform, Moj. Consumers can enter the contest, using the Pepsi Black lens to get a chance to win Pepsi Black’s maiden NFTs.

Further, Pepsi clarified that winners will be selected from the collages made with Pepsi Black Zero Sugar lens in the app. They will be given distinct NFTs from ‘Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’ collection. Consumers will be required to have a web3 wallet to receive the NFTs. The NFT is minted and transferred on the Polygon blockchain. Winners will also receive Pepsi merchandise along with the NFTs.