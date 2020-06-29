BSNL offers 3G plans with 4G speeds in select circles

With this, BSNL users can use 4G speeds with their existing 3G prepaid plans.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering 4G speed with 3G plans for its customers. The service is available in limited circles.

With this, BSNL users can use 4G speeds with their existing 3G prepaid plans. However, the service is only valid where BSNL provides its 4G services or area adjustment to it. One can recharge with any of the 3G data prepaid plans to use 4G speeds, reports TelecomTalk. The state-owned operator has a range of prepaid plans that offers some good data benefits.

There is an annual plan of Rs 1,999 that comes with 3GB of data per day along with 100 SMS, free caller tune and more. The pack comes with validity of 365 days. Apart from this, there are other plans that offer good benefits including Rs 96, Rs 236 and more.

Meanwhile, revealed that it is extending the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until June 30, 2020.

BSNL had earlier extended the offer till May 31. Now the telco has extended for one more month. Twitter handle of BSNL Chattisgarh has announced this new development.

According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 from their registered mobile number.