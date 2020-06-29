Advertisement

BYJU’S Classes, new online tutoring program launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 1:16 pm

The company has introduced new BYJU’s Classes in the country.
BYJU’S has today announced the launch of its new feature on its platform. The company has introduced new BYJU’s Classes in the country. 

 

BYJU’S Classes are available for students from classes 4 - 12 as well as for those preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. With this, the company is aiming to bring a comprehensive online tutoring program for school students. The company says that students now have access to scheduled online classes from India’s best teachers, instant doubt resolution and one-on-one guidance from dedicated mentors. 

 

Students can choose from weekday and weekend batches and attend scheduled online Math and Science classes as per their school curriculum. Furthermore, students will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will offer one-on-one attention, comprehensive progress reports and also suggest personalised classes to work on topics that they need to focus on. 

 

The regular subjective and objective tests will help evaluate a student’s performance too. Mentors will also be in charge of the student’s progress reports and recommend next steps through virtual or telephonic ‘PTA’ meetings. Students can practice and revise with unlimited access to interactive quizzes and tests on the app.

 

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, BYJU’S and a passionate teacher herself, will also be taking these classes. Announcing this launch, she said, “As the world gears up to embrace the new normal, we believe that a student’s education must be a priority in every sense. Our new product, ‘BYJU’S Classes’ will offer what every student and parent needs today -  access to classes from the best teachers in the country, instant doubt resolution and a personalised one-on-one mentor to guide them along their learning journey.”

 

BYJU offering free access of its learning app to Maharashtra Police officials children

