Realme X2 Pro new update brings June security patch, Realme PaySa and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 12:42 pm

The Realme X2 Pro update brings the latest security patch and adds Realme PaySa and Realme Link.
Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme X2 Pro smartphone. The update brings June 2020 Security Patch along with other improvements.

Realme took to its online community to announce the arrival of the new software update for its Realme X2 Pro. The update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.28. The official changelog reveals that the update brings the latest security patch and adds Realme PaySa and Realme Link.

The update further modified default state of power saving mode auto-off switch to turn on and default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode to turn off.

PUBG lagging and fps drop issue has also been Optimized with the latest update. It also optimises screen recording feature and transparency of the slide back gesture style. Apart from all these, the update also fixes some known issues and improved system stability.

Find the complete change log below:

 

UI Version:RMX1931EX_11.C.28

 

Security

● Updated Andriod security patch（June，2020）

 

Applications

● Added realme PaySa

● Added realme Link

 

Settings

● Modified default state of power saving mode auto-off switch to turn on

● Modified default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode to turn off

 

Optimization

● Optimized PUBG lagging and fps drop issue

● Optimized screen recording feature

● Optimized transparency of the slide back gesture style 

 

System

● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability



In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. Realme notes that it is a staged rollout and the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

To recall the specs, Realme X2 Pro has a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor with upto 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. It features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

