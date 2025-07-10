Confirmed: Samsung Eyes Late 2025 Launch for Tri-Folding Smartphone

Samsung Electronics just launched its latest generation of foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and is now gearing up to launch its first tri-folding smartphone later this year, confirming long-standing speculation about the company’s next leap in foldable form factors. Minseok Kang, Vice President of Product Planning at Samsung, has officially stated that the device is on track to debut by the end of 2025.

“We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Kang said. The comment puts an end to weeks of uncertainty that followed the company’s July Unpacked event, where many had anticipated a glimpse of the tri-fold alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. Instead, the event remained focused on iterative foldable upgrades, with no mention of the more ambitious tri-fold device—prompting speculation that the project was still in its infancy.

Bigger Canvas, Familiar DNA

According to multiple leaks, the tri-fold is expected to feature a 10-inch display when fully unfolded—larger than any current Samsung foldable. The design reportedly builds on the Z Fold series’ DNA, but adds an extra folding panel to enable three distinct usage modes: compact smartphone, single-fold tablet, and a fully expanded widescreen experience. This makes it a potentially compelling device for users who juggle work, entertainment and multitasking on the go.

The device is also tipped to feature a titanium frame for durability and will likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “Elite” chipset—the same Processor found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This puts the tri-fold in flagship territory both in terms of performance and build.

Not for Everyone—At Least Initially

Price is expected to be a barrier to entry. With expected price around the $3,000 mark, the tri-fold will likely be positioned as a premium device aimed at early adopters, productivity-focused users and tech enthusiasts rather than the mass market. For context, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,999.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the regions where the tri-fold will launch, but details are expected to emerge as the device nears final production. Early indications suggest limited availability, possibly in line with how earlier foldables were rolled out in select markets before wider adoption.

A Likely Spotlight in Q4

The absence of the tri-fold at Samsung’s mid-year Unpacked doesn’t rule out another event. The company has historically held two major product launches annually, but insiders suggest that a third, more focused event could take place in Q4 2025 to formally unveil the tri-fold.

If launched as planned, the tri-fold could represent Samsung’s most ambitious effort yet to define the future of mobile hardware. Having said that execution will be key. The form factor will have to prove itself in terms of real-world utility, durability and software optimization some of the areas where foldables have faced challenges in the past.

Market Dynamics Shift

Samsung will also face competition from rivals. Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei already have a tri-folding phone called Mate XT Ultimate, while Xiaomi, and Honor are actively developing tri-fold and rollable concepts but Samsung’s early lead in the foldables category globally could be an advantage.

At present, Samsung remains the dominant force in foldable space, with years of experience in hinge technology, display engineering and supply chain integration. If the tri-fold delivers as promised, it could not only maintain Samsung’s lead—but set a new benchmark for what a foldable smartphone can be.

For now, the industry—and the public—will be watching closely.