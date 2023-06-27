Smartphone Loaded July 2023: From Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Nothing Phone (2), here are the upcoming launches

A new wave of foldables is coming to India, and part of that wave is the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While it isn’t sure whether the Z Flip 5 will make its debut in India on the same day as South Korea launch, we do know the launch is going to take place sometime in late July. Rumours say that the Samsung smartphone will debut on July 27.

The renders as well as complete specifications of the smartphone have been leaked already. The major change in Flip 5 compared to Flip 4 will be the 3.4-inch cover screen where it will allow users to do a lot more than just checking notifications or controlling music. This panel will come with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels.

This phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It could come with a dual-camera setup on the back that may include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it will sport a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor, according to leaks. It will have a 3700mAh battery.