Smartphone Loaded July 2023: From Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Nothing Phone (2), here are the upcoming launches

While June was a decent month for new smartphones, some launches that were expected to take place this month have now been confirmed to debut in July. The month of July in 2023 seems to be loaded with new smartphone launches, from Samsung and Motorola’s upcoming foldables, to the Nothing Phone (2). Here are all the upcoming launches for next month in India:
1Nothing Phone (2)
The Nothing Phone (2) is all set to make its debut on July 11. The smartphone has already been confirmed to be a major upgrade over Phone (1) in terms of power, as it will be employing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It will have a flat frame aluminium design, a 4700mAh battery, and a 120Hz FHD+ OLED display.
Furthermore, the device will support 3 years of major OS upgrades, 4 years of security patches, Nothing OS 2.0, dual rear cameras and a custom glyph composer which will allow users to make their own ringtones that will also sync with the LED lights at the back. The pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (2) will go live in India on June 29.
2Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
Motorola will launch its foldable devices for the first time in India, including the top-end flagship called Moto Razr 40 Ultra. This smartphone will be competing with the existing flip style foldable devices in India, including the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and also the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Razr 40 Ultra will be available for purchase via Amazon India and will launch on July 3 in India. The devices already debuted in China earlier in June so we know what specifications it will sport.
3Motorola Razr 40
The upcoming Razr 40 series in India includes of the regular Motorola Razr 40 apart from the Ultra model, and will also be a part of July launches. It will debut alongside the Razr 40 Ultra and will come with a smaller cover display and a mid-range chipset instead of a flagship one. It has a 1.5-inch OLED cover display with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, 282 ppi, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and peak brightness of 1000 nits.
The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset runs on Android 13 OS and will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
4Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
A new wave of foldables is coming to India, and part of that wave is the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While it isn’t sure whether the Z Flip 5 will make its debut in India on the same day as South Korea launch, we do know the launch is going to take place sometime in late July. Rumours say that the Samsung smartphone will debut on July 27.
The renders as well as complete specifications of the smartphone have been leaked already. The major change in Flip 5 compared to Flip 4 will be the 3.4-inch cover screen where it will allow users to do a lot more than just checking notifications or controlling music. This panel will come with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels.
This phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It could come with a dual-camera setup on the back that may include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it will sport a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor, according to leaks. It will have a 3700mAh battery.
5Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Alongside the Flip 5, Samsung will also debut its top-end folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Rumoured to be an incremental upgrade over the Z Fold 4 in terms of specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also retain most of the design elements of last year’s Fold. However, it will have an improved hinge mechanism allowing it to fold flat without any gap in between.
It will sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside will be a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has 2316 x 904 pixels resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel.
The phone will pack a 4400mAh battery cell with support for wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging support will purportedly be present as well. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will power the smartphone along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
6Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
One of the other upcoming Samsung launches taking place in July is the Galaxy M34 5G which is a mid-ranger handset. The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that the smartphone will launch in India on July 7. The highlight of the device will be its 6000mAh battery. Leaks have already been pouring in for the device, suggesting it will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will be powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC and will have UFS 2.2 storage. It will boot Android 13 OS out of the box, which should be based on OneUI 5.1. The handset will have a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens and a 5MP third sensor. There will be a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.
The device will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Lastly, it will measure 8.2mm thick and weigh 199 grams. For connectivity, it will get Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and USB-C port for charging.
7OnePlus Nord 3 5G
Upcoming in July are two new OnePlus launches out of which one will be the Nord 3 5G. The device is coming on July 5 and the specifications of the smartphone as well as its design have already been leaked before.
OnePlus Nord 3 will sport a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 10-bit support, HDR10+ and 1450 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 RAM.
It has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.
The price of the smartphone has also been tipped recently, according to which, the base 8GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs 32,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB trim is tipped to retail at Rs 36,999.
8OnePlus Nord CE 3
OnePlus debuted the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G a while back and now, it is going to debut the Nord CE 3 smartphone alongside the Nord 3. The brand has already confirmed the design of the device, which looks quite similar to that of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. It will come in a Aqua Surge colour option in India. The device could be priced at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G processor.
The device will be available in two variants with 128GB/256GB of internal storage and 8GB/12GB of RAM. It will sport a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera will be a 16MP shooter. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging.
9iQOO Neo 7 Pro
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro was rumoured to launch this month in India but will launch in July on the 4th. The design of the smartphone has been teased in an orange colour with a leather finish design. It has also been confirmed to sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, that has powered a number of flagships in 2022 and has proven to be a powerful yet efficient chip.
iQOO further confirmed that the device has a dual-chip design, where it gets an independent display chip apart from the processor. The device is apparently a rebranded Neo 7 Racing Edition device that launched in China back in December of last year.
10Oppo Reno 10 series
The Oppo Reno 10 series will also be a part of the upcoming launches in July. It has been confirmed to launch in India soon, however, an exact date isn’t known yet. The three devices under the series, including the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ have already debuted in China back in May
The company also revealed some of the key specifications of each of the models. The company says that all three devices will have a 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 10 5G will get a 32MP telephoto portrait camera at the back. It will be available in Icy Blue and Silvery Grey colours in a single 8GB + 256GB variant.
11Realme Narzo 60 5G
Realme should also be planning to launch the next handsets in the Narzo series, which should be called the Narzo 60 series. Under the series, there should be a Realme Narzo 60 5G whose specifications are supposed to be the same as the Realme 11, which didn’t make it to India.
This is because realme narzo 60 5G with the model number RMX3750 also surfaced in a Geekbench listing recently, revealing that it will be packing a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 8 GB of RAM and Android 13 operating system. Teasers from the brand suggest that one of the models in the series will get a curved display. The company says that it has the finest 61° arch display.