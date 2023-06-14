Google apps on Galaxy Z Flip 5’ cover screen should look better than you’d expect

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is around the corner and more details about the smartphone are emerging almost every week. A new leak now suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have support for optimised Google apps so these could look better and more suited to the smaller external screen.

The leak comes from SamMobile, as per whom, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will display an optimised version of Google’ apps on the smartphone’s rumoured 3.4-inch folder-shaped outer display. Samsung has reportedly worked with Google to allow apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and the Messages app to run on the outer screen without any abnormalities.

The report suggests that users can expect to see directions, read and respond to messages, or even watch videos on the smaller external display, so they don’t have to unfold the smartphone for smaller tasks.

Earlier last week, the brand confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked launch event for Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 will take place in Seoul, at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, in late July. Apart from this, the phones will adopt a droplet-style hinge, allowing them to close without any gaps in between. The sides of the Flip 5 also seem flatter than before with the same fingerprint-integrated power button and volume buttons on the right spine.

This phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come with a dual-camera setup. It may include a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it sports a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.