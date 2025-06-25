Smartphones Launching in July 2025: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, and More

July 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for smartphone enthusiasts. From Samsung’s next-generation foldables to Nothing’s most ambitious phone yet, several major brands are gearing up to launch their latest innovations. Here’s a roundup of both confirmed and expected smartphones launching in July 2025.
1Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (Global Launch)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is all set to debut next month and its design and specs have already been leaked. The Fold 7 is set to be a considerably thinner than its predecessor while the Flip 7 will bring a completely redesigned cover screen that stands in line with the competition.
CAs for the expected specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely sport a 8.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2194 x 1968 pixels resolution, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside will be a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, going down till 1Hz.
The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It could run on Android 16 based One UI 8.0 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.
For optics, you may get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, and OIS. There will be two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor.
Connectivity options may include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There may be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device could be IP48 rated also. Finally, the handset could be backed by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Galaxy Z Fold is amongst other Samsung foldable smartphones launching in July 2025 on the 9th.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Expected Price
The device will likely be priced above Rs 1,50,000 in India, considering Samsung’s previous pricing trends for its flagship foldables.
2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE (Global Launch)
Alongside the Fold 7, Samsung will also debut the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and also the cheaper Flip 7 FE. Their designs and specifications have already been revealed through leaks in the past. The Flip 7 may sport a 4.0-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a Resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. It could feature a 6.85-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.
This phone will likely be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 SoC that was announced earlier this week, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may pack a 4000mAh battery. It will charge at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.
Connectivity options should include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 7 will run on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device should be IP48 rated also.
As for the Flip 7 FE, it will purportedly retain the design and specifications of last year’s Z Flip 6, except for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip which will be replaced by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400, as per the rumours.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The devices will debut alongside the Fold 7 on July 9 globally. These two will be amongst the premium smartphones launching in July 2025.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Expected Price
The Flip 7 could be price above Rs 1,10,000 while the Flip 7 FE could be priced under a lakh rupees in India.
3Oppo Reno 14 Series (India Launch)
Oppo has already given confirmation regarding the Reno 14 series smartphones launching in July 2025. However, they might sport specs a little different than the Chinese models.
The Reno 14 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 450 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, OPPO Crystal shield protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.
The Reno 14 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 6200mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.
It has a triple camera system on the back and gets a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS. As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.
Oppo Reno 14 Series: Launch Date (Expected)
The company hasn’t confirmed the launch date for the Reno 14 series devices as of now. However, it will arrive sometime in July 2025.
Oppo Reno 14 Series: Expected Price
The Reno 14 may start at around Rs 30,000 while the 14 Pro could start at around Rs 40,000. These are purely speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
4Nothing Phone 3 (Global, India Launch)
The Nothing Phone 3 is the brand’s next flagship and it is all set to launch globally in July. Rumours suggest the device will sport a 5150mAh battery, a flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP triple rear camera system. It will have the Glyph Matrix system on the back which has already been detailed by the brand. Furthermore, the device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor under the hood.
Nothing Phone 3: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The device is confirmed to debut on July 1 at 10:30 PM IST in India.
Nothing Phone 3: Expected Price
Rumours point towards a pricing around Rs 55,000 for the device. We’ll have to wait for the official launch for the final pricing.
5OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 (India Launch)
OnePlus has also confirmed that its Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are amongst the smartphones launching in July 2025. Rumours suggest that the Nord 5 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1272 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, PWM Dimming, 450 ppi, and 93.6% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Oppo crystal shield glass. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC powers the device with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 5 has a dual camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, there is a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 5200mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Lastly, it equips dual stereo speakers, is IP65 rated, and gets an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The two Nord smartphones are launching in July 2025 on the 8th.
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5: Expected Price
Leaks suggest that the Nord CE 5 will have a sub-Rs 25,000 price tag while the Nord 5 will be priced under Rs 35,000.
6Vivo X200 FE (India Launch)
Rumour has it that Vivo will debut the X200 FE in India in July. The device has already been announced in select international markets. The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 FE has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.
The Vivo X200 FE has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with an f/2.65 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 50MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.
The Vivo X200 FE comes equipped with a 6500mAh battery unit and 90W fast wired charging support. It also features an IP68 + IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant. It runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a stereo speaker setup and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.
Vivo X200 FE: Launch Date (Expected)
The Vivo X200 FE will launch in July in India as per rumours. An exact date remains unconfirmed for now.
Vivo X200 FE: Expected Price
The X200 FE will likely be priced around Rs 55,000 in India according to rumours.
7AI+ Nova 5G, AI+ Pulse (India Launch)
Madhav Sheth-led NxtQuantum Shift Technologies will debut new smartphones in India under the AI+ brand next month. The smartphones launching in July 2025 by the brand include the AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Pulse. The company has revealed that both the smartphones feature a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor.
The Nova 5G is set to be made available in Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple shades. The company says that the user data will be stored on MeitY-approved servers hosted by Google Cloud within India. While the company hasn’t confirmed an exact launch date.
AI+ Nova 5G, AI+ Pulse: Launch Date (Expected)
The new AI+ Nova 5G and Pulse will be exclusively available via Flipkart, sometime in July.
AI+ Nova 5G, AI+ Pulse: Expected Price
The two devices are likely budget offerings and will be available with a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag. Because the Pulse is a 4G offering, it could be priced under Rs 8,000 in the country.
8Honor X9c 5G (India Launch)
After multiple delays, the Honor X9c 5G is all set to debut in India soon. After the company confirmed the launch in February this year, it went silent on it for a few months but has once again confirmed that the device is coming. It launched in international markets last year in November.
Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 4000 nits peak brightness, 437 ppi, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.
Honor X9c has a dual rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens with OIS, and a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.
The device is backed by a 6600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and stereo speakers as well.
Honor X9c 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The company hasn’t confirmed the launch date for the handset as of yet, but it is stated to be coming soon.
Honor X9c 5G: Expected Price
The device starts at MYR 1,499 (approx Rs 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at MYR 1,699 (approx Rs 32,500) in Malaysia. However, the Indian variant might be priced lower.