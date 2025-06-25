Smartphones Launching in July 2025: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Nothing Phone 3, and More

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is all set to debut next month and its design and specs have already been leaked. The Fold 7 is set to be a considerably thinner than its predecessor while the Flip 7 will bring a completely redesigned cover screen that stands in line with the competition.

CAs for the expected specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely sport a 8.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2194 x 1968 pixels resolution, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside will be a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, going down till 1Hz.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It could run on Android 16 based One UI 8.0 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

For optics, you may get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, and OIS. There will be two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor.

Connectivity options may include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There may be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device could be IP48 rated also. Finally, the handset could be backed by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Launch Date (Confirmed)

The Galaxy Z Fold is amongst other Samsung foldable smartphones launching in July 2025 on the 9th.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Expected Price

The device will likely be priced above Rs 1,50,000 in India, considering Samsung’s previous pricing trends for its flagship foldables.