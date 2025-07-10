Tata & Dolby Partner to Bring Dolby Atmos in Harrier.ev

Tara Motors and Dolby Laboratories, announced that Tata Motors will bring the Dolby Atmos in Harrier.ev. “This collaboration expands Dolby Atmos’ reach in the Indian automotive market, enhancing in-car entertainment and setting a new benchmark for premium in-car audio,” said the companies.

“Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity. Forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans, Dolby Atmos goes beyond ordinary listening experiences by putting listeners inside their favourite song, revealing every detail with unparalleled clarity and depth,” the companies noted in a press release.

Harrier.ev owners and their passengers will be able to experience their favourite songs and podcasts available in Dolby Atmos from built-in compatible applications like Gaana and Audible through the Arcade.ev App store, integrated into the infotainment system on the Harrier.ev. With Dolby Atmos in Harrier.ev, a multidimensional sound experience is being promised by the carmaker.

Leveraging fixed speaker placements and optimised seating arrangements in the vehicle, Dolby Atmos ensures “every note, beat, and sound element is experienced with remarkable accuracy.”

The sound experience in the Harrier.ev is powered by 10 speakers with Harman’s JBL Black audio system. There are 4 powerful 6.5” speakers, 4 tweeters on the front and rear doors, mid-range speaker on dashboard and a deep bass subwoofer in the boot area. Further, an 8-channel amplifier ensures rich, dynamic sound, making every note and beat crystal clear.

This is not the first partnership between Dolby and an Indian automaker. Mahindra also teamed up with Dolby earlier in December last year and in May this year to bring Dolby Atmos to its electric vehicles and the Thar ROXX.