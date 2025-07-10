JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Features

JBL Tour Pro 3 TWS earbuds have been announced in India with a Smart Charging Case that has all the features you need to fully control and customize your listening experience and the earbuds settings in multiple languages, right from the case. Here are all the details of the new launch from JBL.

JBL Tour Pro 3: Price, Availability

The JBL Tour Pro 3 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. It will be available starting July 11, in Black and Latte colour options. The buds can be bought via Amazon India and the company’s website also.

JBL Tour Pro 3: Features

The JBL Tour Pro 3 has a smart charging case that features a 1.57″ touchscreen to see what song is playing or who’s calling you, or personalise the tactile screen with your favourite photo. One can also check the dynamic lock screen to get info on battery life status, time, messages etc.

It also supports display commands in 13 languages. The case further supports Auracast and can also be used for audio transmission by connecting to devices via an aux cable or the USB Type-C port.

Microsoft Swift Pair feature is also supported for connecting with compatible devices with a single tap. They can be paired with Android and iOS devices via the JBL Headphones app. The JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds sport True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, LDAC codec and also offer Hi-Res audio playback. The buds support JBL Spatial 360 sound and head-tracking features.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 have wireless charging support and are claimed to provide a total of 44 hours of playback time on a single charge, along with the case. The buds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance also.