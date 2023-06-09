Nothing wants to ‘start from scratch’ with how Nothing OS 2.0 looks

Nothing made a quite an entry into the smartphone segment last year with its Phone (1) and made a well-rounded mid-ranger with an eye-catching design. When it comes to the successor of the device, the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), the company is wanting to re-think its strategy a bit with Nothing OS 2.0, as it now has a more crowded and able software department compared to when the brand launched the Phone (1).

In an interview with XDA-Developers, Nothing software creative director Mladen M. Hoyss elaborated on the Nothing Phone (2)’s software skin, which should be Nothing OS 2.0. For those of you unaware, Hoyss and some current Nothing colleagues have earlier worked on the Blloc Zero 18 Android phone and Ratio launcher, that has a focus on productivity coupled with minimalism.

Hoyss notes that the Nothing Phone (2) OS skin is “kind of on the same page” as the Blloc and Ratio launchers. He further adds that the UK-based brand wants to “start almost from scratch” in terms of how the Nothing OS 2.0 looks.

When Nothing started working on the OS, it had a five-person team with the rest of the work outsourced to other developers outside the organisation. Reports have revealed that Nothing has been able to brought back the core team for Nothing OS, that worked on OxygenOS in early days of OnePlus and made it a success. Hoyss further emphasises on the fact how today’s home screens are pages featuring “basically logos of companies,” referring to the app icons.

In other words, the Nothing OS 2.0 will have a major focus on home screen showing you “what’s personal to you”, and that “your interests, your information” should be available “at a glance”. Nothing OS 2.0 is bringing “options that your smartphone already has out of the box” to the foreground, says the Nothing executive.

Hoyss makes it clear that there are no “overpromises” and that they want to build “stable, beautiful products”. He also doesn’t give any details on when or if this new skin would make its way to Nothing Phone (1). However, he believes Nothing should give out more details about the topic soon.