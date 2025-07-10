BoAt Nirvana Ivy Pro, Nirvana Zenith Pro TWS Earbuds Launched in India

BoAt Nirvana Ivy Pro and Nirvana Zenith Pro TWS earbuds have been announced in India. The earbuds feature Spatial audio, AI enhancements, and personalised listening along with features like Dolby Atmos, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, and Mimi-powered sound tuning. Here’s everything to know about them.

BoAt Nirvana Ivy Pro: Price, Features

The boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro TWS Earbuds will be available for Rs 4,999 on Amazon & boat-lifestyle.com starting today, July 10.

The Nirvana Ivy Pro is optimised for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking, delivering a cinematic experience that dynamically adapts as you move your head. It’s ideal for watching movies, listening to music, and especially for gaming. Engineered for high-fidelity, studio-grade audio, the Ivy Pro features a dual-driver setup with twin dynamic drivers in each earbud (11mm and 6mm), powered by Hi-Res LDAC certification.

This dual-driver setup enhances instrument separation, vocal clarity, and immersive depth, making it ideal for audiophiles. On can also further customize sound delivery using the Mimi-powered Adaptive EQ via the boAt Hearables App.

The Ivy Pro boasts 52dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, offering powerful noise cancellation in busy environments, while Ambient Mode allows users to remain aware of their surroundings when needed. Its AI-powered ENC uses 6 microphones to ensure clear, uninterrupted voice and video calls.

Smart features round out the Ivy Pro’s offering: Multi-Point Pairing, Google Fast Pair for multitaskers, and BEAST Mode with ultra-low 50ms Latency for gamers and streamers. Finally, ASAP Charge provides 200 minutes of playback with just 15 minutes of charging.

BoAt Nirvana Zenith Pro: Price, Features

The boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro TWS Earbuds will be available for Rs 2,999 on Amazon, Flipkart, boat-lifestyle.com, and select retail stores near you, starting today, July 10.

The Zenith Pro comes with 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC which intelligently adapts to your surroundings whether you’re commuting, working, or relaxing for a quieter experience. It also features Smart In-Ear Detection, which instantly pauses your music the moment you remove the earbuds and resumes playback when worn again.

The Zenith Pro features large 12mm dynamic drivers and boAt Spatial Audio, creating a powerful, wide-range sound experience. The earbuds are also Hi-Res Audio Certified with LDAC support. Users can personalize their listening experience using boAt’s Mimi-powered Adaptive EQ via the Hearables App. For added convenience, gesture controls can be configured to manage playback.

The Zenith Pro also features AI-powered ENx, which uses 6 microphones working in tandem to ensure crystal-clear call quality. Gaming and movie experiences are enhanced with BEAST Mode, offering ultra-low 60ms latency. Additional features include Multi-Device Pairing, Google Fast Pair, and IPX4 water resistance. Finally, the earbuds deliver up to 80-hour battery life on a single charge. With ASAP Charge technology, users get up to 250 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes of charging.