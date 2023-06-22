Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is coming to India soon

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India launch has been confirmed via an Amazon listing. The device will come to India as a successor to the Galaxy M33. Not only that, but the specifications of the Galaxy M34 5G have also been leaked as per which, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

The Amazon landing page says that the Galaxy M34 5G is launching in India soon, however, an exact launch date hasn’t been confirmed. Further, the teaser video shows the phone will have a triple camera setup on the rear, which will be placed in a similar fashion as Galaxy S23 series, A53 5G and more such recent Samsung devices. The handset has also been confirmed to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Specifications (Rumoured)

As per a tweet from tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy M34 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC. RAM details haven’t been shared by the tipster, but we know it will have UFS 2.2 storage.

It will boot Android 13 OS out of the box, which should be based on OneUI 5.1. It will have a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens and a 5MP third sensor. There will be a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Lastly, it will measure 8.2mm thick and weigh 199 grams. For connectivity, it will get Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and USB-C port for charging.