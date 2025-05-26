Smartphones Launching in June 2025: OnePlus 13s, Infinix GT 30 Pro, and More

As confirmed by OnePlus, the company will be launching its OnePlus 13s in India in June. It is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus 13T with a few changes in specifications. It will be available in three colours including Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The OnePlus 13s could feature a 6.32-inch (2640 × 1216 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3, and 460 ppi.

It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 2x telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with an f/2.0 Aperture and up to 20X digital zoom.

At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 6260mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus 13s also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP65 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and will get 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

OnePlus 13s: Launch Date (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 13s will launch in India on June 5, according to the confirmation by OnePlus.

OnePlus 13s: Price (Expected)

As for the expected price, the company could position it against the likes of Galaxy S24 FE, Vivo X200, and more, in the sub-Rs 60,000 price segment considering the OnePlus 13, which is the more powerful device, is selling for Rs 69,999 in the country.