Smartphones Launching in June 2025: OnePlus 13s, Infinix GT 30 Pro, and More

As May 2025 concludes with significant launches like the Galaxy S25 Edge, June also appears promising with several major releases on the horizon. Here is a list of smartphones launching in June 2025, including both confirmed and anticipated debuts.
1OnePlus 13s (India Launch)
As confirmed by OnePlus, the company will be launching its OnePlus 13s in India in June. It is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus 13T with a few changes in specifications. It will be available in three colours including Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The OnePlus 13s could feature a 6.32-inch (2640 × 1216 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3, and 460 ppi.
It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 2x telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with an f/2.0 Aperture and up to 20X digital zoom.
At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 6260mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
The OnePlus 13s also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP65 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and will get 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.
OnePlus 13s: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The OnePlus 13s will launch in India on June 5, according to the confirmation by OnePlus.
OnePlus 13s: Price (Expected)
As for the expected price, the company could position it against the likes of Galaxy S24 FE, Vivo X200, and more, in the sub-Rs 60,000 price segment considering the OnePlus 13, which is the more powerful device, is selling for Rs 69,999 in the country.
2Infinix GT 30 Pro (India Launch)
Infinix will also be amongst the brands who’ll have smartphones launching in June 2025. The Infinix GT 30 Pro will be positioned as a gaming phone in the country. The device has already launched in global markets, giving us a hint at what to expect from it in terms of specifications.
The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits brightness, 2340Hz PWM dimming and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by the Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 15-based XOS 15 custom skin.
In terms of optics, it gets a 108MP f/1.9 primary sensor at the rear along with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. At the front is a 13MP f/2.2 selfie sensor. Under the hood, it packs a 5500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wired and 5W reverse wireless charging support as well.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is further IP64 rated and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, XBoost Gaming Engine, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and VC Cooling system.
Infinix GT 30 Pro: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The GT 30 Pro will launch in India on June 3 at 12 noon.
Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price (Expected)
The device costs MYR 1299 (approx Rs 26,000) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version retails for MYR 1499 (approx Rs 30,200). One can expect similar pricing in India also.
3OnePlus Nord CE 5 (India Launch)
Some reports suggest that the list of OnePlus smartphones launching in July 2025 will also include the Nord CE 5. While the exact details remain unconfirmed, it is expected that it could be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition that is yet to launch in China. As for specs, the device may get a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a flat panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the Nord CE 5 is likely to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with a 7,100mAh battery. The device is also expected to support 80W fast charging.
On the camera front, the phone might feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony’s LYT-600) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX355). A 16-megapixel camera could be there on the front. Additional features may include 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, a hybrid SIM slot, and a single speaker.
OnePlus Nord CE 5: Launch Date (Expected)
It is expected that the Nord CE 5 may launch in India around mid-June. However, an exact date is yet to be announced.
OnePlus Nord CE 5: Price (Expected)
Price-wise, the Nord CE 5 could be priced at around Rs 25,000 according to OnePlus’ previous pricing trends. This is a speculative figure and should be taken with a grain of salt.
4Vivo T4 Ultra (India launch)
Vivo T4 Ultra is also one of the smartphones launching in June 2025 according to leaks. It will be the successor to last year’s T3 Ultra and is likely going to sport a 6.67-inch, 120Hz pOLED display along with a Dimensity 9300 series chipset. It will also support 90W charging while the battery capacity remains unspecified as of now.
At the back, it will supposedly get a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera and a 50MP Periscope sensor. Details about other Sensors are scarce at the moment. The device will run on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 out of the box.
Vivo T4 Ultra: Launch Date (Expected)
Leaks suggest that the device will be announced in India in early June. However, an exact date hasn’t been confirmed.
Vivo T4 Ultra: Price (Expected)
We expect Vivo to price the device around Rs 35,000. However, this is a speculation and nothing has been confirmed on the brand’s part.
5Poco F7 (India, Global launch)
Poco F7 will be amongst smartphones launching in June 2025 as the device has appeared at multiple certification websites, suggesting the device is likely going to launch soon. It is likely that the device is a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which sports a 6.83-inch (2772 x 1280 pixels) 1.5K 12-bit OLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 3840Hz PWM Dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and DC Dimming.
The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, 1 TB UFS 4.1 storage, and VC liquid cooling system. The device is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.
For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.5 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 20-megapixel OV20B f/2.2 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, WiFi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 90W fast charging.
Poco F7: Launch Date (Expected)
The Poco F6 launch date is still unknown as of now but the device will likely launch next month.
Poco F7: Price (Expected)
According to Poco’s past pricing patterns, the Poco F7 may debut under Rs 30,000 in India.