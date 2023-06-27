Nothing Phone (2): Custom Glyph ringtone composer; dual cameras confirmed

Nothing has started teasing the features of its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2). It has confirmed that the smartphone is coming with a custom Glyph composer that will allow users to create their own ringtones that will also sync with the LED lights at the back of the Nothing Phone (2). Furthermore, some design elements of the smartphone have also been revealed, including a dual rear camera setup.

Nothing made the announcement regarding the glyph composer on its social media handles. The new glyph composer has been made in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, a Swedish house music supergroup. The composer will allow users to personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia’s custom sounds.

Nothing x Swedish House Mafia@swedishousemfia have composed an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack for Phone (2), giving you a taste of what's coming up.



With the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different… pic.twitter.com/ODbtj04AAm — Nothing (@nothing) June 26, 2023

Users will be able to tap the pads on the composer to trigger different light and sound combinations and compose their own Glyph Ringtone. This will potentially allow users to create any various types of ringtones with the combo of sounds. Nothing also posted a short video revealing how the feature will work.

The video showcasing the glyph composer also features Nothing Phone (2) and while the design wasn’t completely revealed, it can be seen that the handset will have a dual rear camera setup which should be identical to its predecessor in terms of the type of sensors. Furthermore, the device will have a centre punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Apart from that, the device will retain the flat frame design from the Nothing Phone (1). This contradicts the design that was seen in the leaked renders earlier, which had curved edges. Further, there will be volume buttons on the left spine while the power button will be on the right. Lastly, Nothing also confirmed that the Glyph composer will also be coming to its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1).

The Phone (2) is coming on July 11 with Nothing OS 2.0, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 120Hz FHD+ OLED display, support for up to 3 major Android OS upgrades, and a 4700mAh battery.