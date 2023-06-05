Nothing Phone (2) will be made in India, similar to its predecessor

Nothing Phone (2) is coming next month and ahead of the launch, the brand has confirmed that it will be manufacturing the smartphone in India to cater to the needs of the Indian market. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was also made in India. With Phone (2), Nothing is focusing on sustainability more than ever.

The announcement came in from Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India. He said “Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India”.

“Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India”, he added. Sharma further claims that “Phone (2) is designed to be one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market.”

Nothing has already revealed that the Phone (2) has 3x more recycled or bio-based parts in comparison to the Phone (1). It packs 100% recycled tin on 9 circuit boards, 100% recycled copper foil on the main circuit board & over 90% recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping parts, with 80% of plastic parts being sustainably sourced. Nothing has also made the unboxing of Phone (2) an entirely plastic free experience. Its packaging is FSC_IC Mix certified with over 60% recycled fiber.

This move by Nothing will definitely be an advantage for the Indian consumers as this should allow the brand to keep the price of the smartphone relatively low, considering there is no import involved. However, what remains to be seen is whether Nothing has solved the quality control issues flaws which the Phone (1) was plagued with.