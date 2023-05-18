Nothing Phone (2)to have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset for Unprecedented Performance – CEO

In an exciting update, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, has confirmed that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) will be equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This announcement aligns with Pei’s earlier remarks about the upcoming smartphone focusing on software experience and performance enhancements.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

Twice as Fast App Performance with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1) featuring the Snapdragon 778G, the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) promises a significant boost in app performance. According to Carl Pei’s tweet, apps on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset open almost twice as fast, providing a seamless and efficient user experience.

Improved Battery Life, Camera, and Network Connectivity

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset offers enhanced performance and substantially improves battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities. Carl Pei emphasized that the new chipset’s Image Signal Processor (ISP) can capture over 4,000 times more data than the Nothing Phone (1), enabling advanced features such as Raw HDR and 4K video recording at 30fps.

Satellite Connectivity Rumored for Nothing Phone (2) Despite Chipset Limitation

During the Mobile World Congress 2023, Carl Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) would support satellite connectivity, opening up new user possibilities. However, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which the phone will be powered by, does not include built-in satellite connectivity through its X65 modem. This suggests that the upcoming phone might feature a modified version of the chipset to enable satellite connectivity.

We will update you on the official launch date, pricing, and additional features of Nothing Phone (2) as soon as we receive any information.