More details about the Nothing Phone (2) emerge: Here’s how many updates it will get

Nothing’ next product launch is on the cards and should take place by next month. Ahead of the launch, the brand has been actively confirming some of the features of its upcoming Nothing Phone (2), and some of the new ones to receive confirmation include the number of updates the device will get, and its screen size.

Nothing took to Twitter to create a thread and talk about how sustainable the Phone (2) is. It further shared that the display of the Nothing Phone (2) will be 0.15-inch bigger than that of Nothing Phone (1). To recall, the Phone (1) featured a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display. This means that the Phone 2 will sport a 6.7-inch screen.

Then, Nothing talked about how the Phone (2) has 3x more recycled or bio-based parts in comparison to the Phone (1). It packs 100% recycled tin on 9 circuit boards, 100% recycled copper foil on the main circuit board & over 90% recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping parts, with 80% of plastic parts being sustainably sourced. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the Phone (2) will have an aluminium frame.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing recently confirmed that Nothing Phone 2 will come with a 4,700mAh battery, which is 200mAh bigger than that of the 4,500mAh battery of the Phone (1). The company has now said that these changes will “boost overall performance” of the smartphone, while maintaining a carbon footprint of 53.45 kilograms, over 5 kilograms lower than the Phone (1).

Lastly, Nothing tweeted that “To sustain our efforts, we’ll continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates” for the Phone (2). This is identical to what the Phone (1) has been slated to receive. It still doesn’t match the standards of the bigger players such as Samsung, which has been offering four major OS upgrades. However, 3 years should be enough for majority of the consumers.