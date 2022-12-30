iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition launched, OnePlus 11 Amazon microsite goes live in India

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition has now been launched in China which comes as a newer variant to the Neo 7 that debuted back in October of this year. The only major difference between the two devices is the processor used and presence of more RAM in the Racing edition. In a separate news, OnePlus 11 Amazon microsite has also gone live in India.

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

The new racing edition iQOO Neo 7 is available in three colours including Orange, Light Blue and Navy Blue, in the following variants:

8GB+256GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 33,600)

12GB+256GB: CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,600)

16GB+256GB: CNY 3299 (approx Rs 39,200)

16GB+512GB: CNY 3599 (approx Rs 42,700)

The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition has the same design as its vanilla counterpart. It sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, 1500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In comparison, the regular model has the Dimensity 9000+ processor.

The device packs up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The regular version had only up to 12GB RAM. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.5 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, it boots Android 13-based OriginOS Forest. For connectivity, you get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.

OnePlus 11 Amazon Microsite

The design of the OnePlus 11 has already been officially confirmed by the Chinese brand as it is set to launch on January 4 in its home country. As for the global launch which is set to take place on February 7 in New Delhi, OnePlus has already made live the Amazon Microsite for India.

The site highlights the presence of the alert slider which was missing on several premium OnePlus phones launched recently. The teaser also reveals that the brand is partnering with Hasselblad for imaging capabilities as it has been doing so since past 2 years.

Apart from the smartphone, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are also listed on the same microsite, also confirming that both products will be available for purchase from Amazon in India. As for its specs, we already know that the device is all set to equip the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.