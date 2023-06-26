Oppo Reno 10 series confirmed to launch in India soon, key specs revealed

Oppo has now confirmed that it will be launching the Reno 10 series in India soon. While the company didn’t reveal the date of launch yet, it is expected to take place sometime during next month. Not only that, but Oppo has also confirmed some of the key specifications of all three devices in the Reno 10 series.

Oppo has created a microsite for the Reno 10 series launch on its own website while a Flipkart landing page has also gone live confirming the availability of the smartphones on the E-commerce platform. The brand also confirmed that the Reno 10 series will include three phones in India, including the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+, all of which have already launched in China back last month.

The company also revealed some of the key specifications of each of the models. The company says that all three devices will have a 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 10 5G will get a 32MP telephoto portrait camera at the back. It will be available in Icy Blue and Silvery Grey colours in a single 8GB + 256GB variant.

Then, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G will have a 50MP IMX890 main rear camera accompanied by a 32MP IMX709 Telephoto portrait sensor. The details for the third sensor are yet to be unveiled. It will be available in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey shades.

Lastly, as for the top-end Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, it will have the same primary camera sensor as the Reno 10 Pro, but will be coupled with a superior 64MP telephoto portrait lens that will support OIS. Its colour options and storage variant remain the same as Reno 10 Pro.

Most of the specifications mentioned above for Reno 10 series match that of their Chinese counterparts. However, for the final confirmation, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the brand.