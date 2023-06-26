OnePlus Nord Buds 2R launch, design tipped; OnePlus Nord 3 India price also leaks

OnePlus seems to be readying a launch event in India that is set for July 5 at 7PM IST. Ahead of the launch, the details for some of the products that are set to debut at the event have now leaked, such as the India price of the OnePlus Nord 3, as well as the design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R.

OnePlus Nord 3: India price tipped

Tipster Abhishek Yadav took to Twitter to reveal that the OnePlus Nord 3 will come in two variants in India. According to him, the base 8GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs 32,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB trim is tipped to retail at Rs 36,999. He also confirms that these prices exclude any launch offers that would be revealed at the time of the debut of the device.

Apart from that, the device is being teased on official OnePlus website and Amazon India. The teasers reveal that the phone will offer a flat display panel and will have the fan-favourite Alert Slider that is a OnePlus signature feature.

OnePlus Nord CE 3: India launch

On OnePlus’ official website, a teaser page for another Nord handset also went live. Rumours suggest this could be for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 whose design and specifications have already leaked earlier. It should debut alongside the Nord 3 on July 5 in India.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R: India launch, design confirmed

OnePlus will also debut the Nord Buds 2R on July 5, as per a now-deleted teaser from the brand. However, multiple sources shared the screenshot of the teaser on Twitter which has confirmed the date of launch. The teaser suggests that the buds will come in two colour options including blue and black.

They follow a design language similar to that of the Nord Buds 2. However, in Buds 2R, the touch area has a slightly different pattern. In addition to that, a leak from a tipster on Twitter suggests that the earbuds will offer a total battery backup of 38 hours, a low latency gaming mode, and 3 equaliser presets. Lastly, they will pack 12.4mm drivers and will be IP55 rated.