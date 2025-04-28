Smartphones Launching in May 2025: Galaxy S25 Edge, Poco F7, and More

As April 2025 concludes with significant launches like the Moto Razr 60 series, May also appears promising with several major releases on the horizon. Here is a list of smartphones launching in May 2025, including both confirmed and anticipated debuts.
1Samsung Galaxy S25 EDGE (Global, India Launch)
First anticipated to launch last month, the Galaxy S25 Edge launch seems to have been delayed by a month and it could now be one of the smartphones launching in May 2025. The device’s specs have already been leaked, suggesting it will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels Resolution and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.
Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup on the back includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.
It could be backed up by a 3900mAh battery which could support 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and will support up to 7 years of OS updates as per Samsung’s latest software update policy for its flagships.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch Date (Expected)
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to debut globally and in India on around mid-May.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price (Expected)
The device may get a Rs 1,00,000 price tag when it launches in India, based on how Samsung has priced its previous flagship series devices.
2Poco F7 Series (Global, India Launch)
The Poco F7 series details were leaked last month. According to leaks, the Poco F7 series will be a part of list of smartphones launching in May 2025, both in India and globally. The Poco F7 could be a rebadged Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.
This means, the Poco F7 5G sports a 6.83-inch (2772 x 1280 pixels) 1.5K 12-bit OLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 3840Hz PWM Dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and DC Dimming.
The device could pack the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The smartphone will also house up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, 1 TB UFS 4.1 storage, and VC liquid cooling system. The device is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.
For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.5 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 20-megapixel OV20B f/2.2 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, WiFi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone could be backed by a 7550mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 90W fast charging.
Aside from the Poco F7, the Poco F7 Ultra may also be a part of the launch. Per leaks, the Poco F7 Ultra 5G sports a 6.67-inch 12-bit AMOLED Display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive HDR, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.
The Poco device gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The device will get 4 major Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches. The smartphone houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and a VC liquid cooling system.
Poco F7 Series: Launch Date (Expected)
The Poco F7 series devices may debut in India around the end of May. However, an exact launch date remains unconfirmed.
Poco F7 Series: Price (Expected)
The Poco F7 may begin at around Rs 30,000 in India while the Ultra could be priced at around Rs 40,000. Note that these are speculative figures and nothing has been confirmed by the brand officially.
3OnePlus Nord CE 5 (India Launch)
The OnePlus Nord CE 5, per leaks, will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flat OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor paired with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Furthermore, the device will get a 7000mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging.
It packs the same camera setup as its predecessor, which includes a 50MP LYT600/IMX882 main sensor (1/1.95-inch, f/1.8) with 4K30/60 video recording, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide (1/4-inch, 16mm, f/2.2) with 1080p30, and a 16MP selfie camera (23mm, f/2.4) supporting 1080p30/60. Finally, there will be a single speaker at the bottom for audio and a hybrid slot for either two SIMs or one SIM and a microSD card.
OnePlus Nord CE 5: Launch Date (Expected)
The Nord CE 5 could debut sometime in May, while an exact date remains unconfirmed.
OnePlus Nord CE 5: Price (Expected)
The OnePlus Nord CE 5 could be one of the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphones launching in May 2025.
4Samsung Galaxy F56 5G (India Launch)
The Samsung Galaxy F56 5G could also debut in India in May as a rebranded Galaxy M56 5G. The Galaxy M56 5G sports a 6.73-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED+ panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and Vision Booster support. The phone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back.
It is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support. At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 12MP f/2.2 sensor which is a downgrade from last year’s 50MP sensor in the Galaxy M55 5G.
Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset has a single bottom-ported speaker. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device will receive 6 generations of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.
Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The device is expected to debut sometime around May-end.
Samsung Galaxy F56 5G: Price (Expected)
The Galaxy F56 5G could be priced the same as the Galaxy M56 5G. It could carry a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 256GB version could cost Rs 30,999. It will be one of the smartphones launching in May 2025 that will be compete with Nothing’s Phone (3a) series.
5iQOO Neo 10 (India Launch)
The iQOO Neo 10 has also been certified at BIS recently which suggests it could be one of the smartphones launching in May 2025. The device may be a rebranded iQOO Neo 10 Pro which debuted in China last year.
The iQOO Neo 10 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1800 nits peak brightness, 4500 nits small screen brightness, 453 ppi, and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
For optics, the iQOO handset packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX921 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 camera with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.
The smartphone is backed by a 6100mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 15-based Origin OS 5. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.
iQOO Neo 10: Launch Date (Expected)
The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to debut next month. However, an exact date remains unclear for now.
iQOO Neo 10: Price (Expected)
The iQOO Neo 10 may be priced at around Rs 40,000 in the country. This is an expected price tag while nothing has been confirmed on the brand’s part.
6Realme GT 7 (India Launch)
Realme GT 7 India launch has been confirmed while the device has already debuted in China. The Realme GT 7 sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1280 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 340Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, and 1800 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimenaity 9400+ chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.
As for the optics, the GT 7 has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. The front houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 f/2.45 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 7 packs a 7200mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP68 + IP69 ratings.
Realme GT 7: Launch Date (Expected)
While Realme India has confirmed the launch of the device in India, it hasn’t confirmed the date as of yet.
Realme GT 7: Price (Expected)
Realme GT 7 could be priced at around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 in India according to reports online.