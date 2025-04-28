Smartphones Launching in May 2025: Galaxy S25 Edge, Poco F7, and More

First anticipated to launch last month, the Galaxy S25 Edge launch seems to have been delayed by a month and it could now be one of the smartphones launching in May 2025. The device’s specs have already been leaked, suggesting it will sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels Resolution and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Galaxy S25 Edge will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup on the back includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

It could be backed up by a 3900mAh battery which could support 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support. The device will run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and will support up to 7 years of OS updates as per Samsung’s latest software update policy for its flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch Date (Expected)

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to debut globally and in India on around mid-May.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price (Expected)

The device may get a Rs 1,00,000 price tag when it launches in India, based on how Samsung has priced its previous flagship series devices.