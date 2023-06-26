Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications detailed ahead of July launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are all set to make their debut next month and in a similar fashion as most Samsung launches, the detailed specifications of the devices have now been revealed via a new leak. Not only that, but the official renders of the smartphones have also been leaked.

The leak comes from tipster SnoopyTech (via XDA Developers) where the alleged full specifications as well as the final design of the devices have been shared. The leaked renders showcase a design that stands in line with the previous leaks for both the devices. As for the specifications, they are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications (Rumoured)

According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3.4-inch panel with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, and a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. This display has been rumoured to run optimised Google apps and will let users control various other features of the device. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz till 120Hz.

This phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it will sport a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be backed by a 3,700mAh battery, same as its predecessor. However, there was no mention of charging speeds. We assume it will have wireless charging support and reverse wireless charging support as well.

Connectivity options will include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 5 will run on OneUI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It is said to be available in four colours, including Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specifications (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains most of the specifications from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, except for the more powerful chipset and a slightly bumped up telephoto sensor. It will sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside will be a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has 2316 x 904 pixels resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel.

The phone will pack a 4400mAh battery cell with support for wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging support will purportedly be present as well. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will power the smartphone along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.2 lens and OIS.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display will be a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display will be a 4-megapixel f/1.0 sensor. Connectivity options will include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

It will run OneUI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and the handset should offer IPX8 water resistance. Lastly, it will be available in three shades, including Phantom Black, Cream, and Icy Blue.