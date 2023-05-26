Nothing Phone (2) Confirmed To Debut In July, Battery Capacity Revealed

Nothing Phone (2)’s launch timeline and battery capacity have been confirmed. The company’s founder Carl Pei has revealed the details in an exclusive interview with Forbes. Previously, the brand had confirmed the processor and additional information on the upcoming offering. The Nothing Phone (2) is set to arrive as the successor to the last year’s Phone (1).

More details of the Nothing Phone (2) confirmed

In the interview, Pei said that the Nothing Phone (2) will debut in July, which is the same time as its predecessor. However, the exact launch date remains unknown for now. This time, the company will also announce the smartphone in the US and other countries. Internally, the Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery unit. This is 200mAh more than the Phone (1) with a 4,500mAh cell.

Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) sold close to 750,000 units, and it still continues to sell. Apart from this, the executive does not add any additional details of the Nothing Phone (2) in the interview. It seems like the phone’s launch campaign is in full session and we can expect more information to surface (whether official or unofficial) in the coming weeks leading up to the launch event.

As confirmed previously, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for significant performance gains. The app opening speed is said to be twice as fast compared to its predecessor. The upcoming offering will see improvements in battery, connectivity, and battery aspects. The smartphone also comes with RAW HDR format and 4K recording at 60 fps.

Nothing has already stated that the Phone (2) won’t get a significant price hike and it will remain accessible despite the use of a flagship Snapdragon 8-series chipset.

Leaks and rumors suggest that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display bearing an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP OIS-enabled primary sensor. The smartphone is tipped to be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

