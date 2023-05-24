Oppo Reno 10 series, Oppo K11x launched: Check specs

Oppo has debuted the Reno 10 series in China alongside a new K-series phone called the Oppo K11x. The K11x is the successor to the Oppo K10x which launched last year in the country. All the new smartphones from Oppo run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 and support fast charging. Read on to know more about the Oppo K11x and the Reno 10 series.

Oppo K11x: Price, Specifications

Oppo K11x comes in at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB trims are priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 20,200) and CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,000), respectively.The handset comes in two colour shades namely Jade Black and Pearlescent.

The Oppo handset comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable as well.

The device runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 lens for depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Oppo Reno 10: Price, Specs

The Oppo Reno 10 comes in three variants including 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. It is available in gold, blue and black colours. Prices will be updated soon.

Oppo Reno 10 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 950 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

On the back, the Oppo device gets a triple rear camera array including a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x or LPDDR5 RAM (based on the model you get) and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The 256GB models have UFS 2.2 storage.

It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device will weigh 180 grams and measure 7.58mm in thickness. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device has stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster also.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro: Price, Specs

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is available in two variants, namely 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. It is available in the same shades as Reno 10. Prices will be updated soon.

The Reno 10 Pro gets a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 1400 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The Reno 10 Pro will is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 4,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, NFC, an IR blaster, and a plastic middle frame. Connectivity options remain the same as Reno 10.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+: Price, Specs

The top-of-the-line model in the Reno 10 series is the Reno 10 Pro+ which also comes in the same two variants as Reno 10 Pro. It can be availed in purple, black and gold hues. Prices for the all the variants will be updated soon.

The Reno 10 Pro+ gets a 6.74-inch OLED curved-edge screen with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 450 PPI, 1400 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There’s a triple rear camera system consisting of an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and f/2.5 aperture. It has a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The Reno 10 Pro+ has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at its helm, which is coupled with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, NFC, an IR blaster, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.