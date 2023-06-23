Realme Narzo 60 series is coming to India soon

Realme has started teasing the launch of Narzo 60 series in India, where the company says it will be revealing some of the features of the device till June 26. The launch could take place as soon as next month. The brand has also confirmed one of the key features of the upcoming smartphone series.

Realme began teasing the Narzo 60 series a few days back and it has now revealed that one of the smartphones in the lineup, likely the Pro model, will get a curved display. The company says that it has the finest 61° arch display. Another feature of the device is set to be unveiled on June 26.

The first teaser said that the phone will have the biggest storage in a Narzo phone that stores over 2,50,000 photos. While no exact number was given, one could speculate it to have at leats 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the realme narzo 60 5G with the model number RMX3750 also surfaced in a Geekbench listing recently, revealing that it will be packing a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 8 GB of RAM and Android 13 operating system. Some rumours suggest this could be a rebranded Realme 11 5G that didn’t make it to global and Indian markets.

It that happens to be true, it could sport 6.43-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP rear camera with a 2MP depth sensor, 8MP front-facing camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.