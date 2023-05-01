Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 renders emerge: While one changes a lot, the other one hardly does

Samsung, as usual, seems to be going all in with its foldables this year and as a result, those who like the Flip form factor could be in a for a treat. New renders for the upcoming Samsung foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 have now emerged online, suggesting the former could have a major change while the latter hardly has any difference compared to its predecessor, at least on the outside.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Renders

Thanks to OnLeaks, whose behind both the leaked renders, we now have our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung seems to be playing it safe with its book-style foldable this time around. If you take a first glance at the device, you would hardly notice any differences.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a protruding camera island with triple cameras, same as last year, with the LED flash moved to the side from the bottom. The phone’s displays remain the same sizes, with a 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen. However, as the dimensions have been reduced, it could be possible the bezels have been thinned down further.

The only major change in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be the redesigned hinge, which Samsung would be doing for the second year in a row. The thickness of the phone when folded is only 13.4mm, which is slimmer than the previous Z Fold 4, which ranged from 14.2mm to 15.8mm due to the hinge gap.

It’s now believed that the rumored “droplet” style hinge design is responsible for this reduction in thickness. Due to the new hinge, which is also similar to that of the Find N2, the phone would now fold flat without leaving a gap in between.

Read More: Samsung is still rooting for Exynos chipsets on its Galaxy S series flagships

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders also come courtesy of OnLeaks (via Media Peanut). The Flip 5 seems to have been further polished than the Flip 4 from last year. The most interesting and prominent change this year is the revamped outer display on the upper section of the clamshell design.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 6.7-inch internal foldable display in addition to the larger 3.4-inch cover display, compared to the 1.9-inch cover panel which the Flip 3 and Flip 4 had. The shape of the cover display looks similar to that of a PC folder icon. That’s because the panel curves upwards from the point where the dual cameras are placed.

This panel should also bring with it, a new set of software features that would he adapted specifically to this shape. Apart from this, the phone will adopt the same droplet-style hinge as the Fold 5, allowing it to close without any gaps in between. The sides also seem to flatter than before with the same fingerprint-integrated power button and volume buttons on the right spine.

Rumours suggest that both the smartphones would arrive early this year, possibly in the last week of July instead of August. The devices could enter production phase in June which would allow Samsung to release them for the public early. Samsung is doubling down on its efforts to sell more foldable smartphones in the second half of the year, which the company has confirmed in its earnings report.