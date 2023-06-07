HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 launch confirmed for late...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 launch confirmed for late July in Seoul

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event for Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 will take place in late July.

Galaxy Z flip5 launch date

  • Samsung’s next generation foldables are coming in late July
  • The Galaxy Unpacked launch will take place in Seoul for the first time
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 renders have already leaked a while back

Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching its next generation of foldables in the last week of July. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Unpacked launch event for Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 will take place in Seoul, at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam. No features or specifications of the smartphones were revealed.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category”, he added.

The company says that with the upcoming 27th Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung will be shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on “different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event”. Apart from the timeline for the launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, no other details of the smartphones were revealed.

As for the information on the foldables, thanks to high-quality leaked renders, we know how the smartphones would look. The only major change in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be the redesigned hinge, which Samsung would be doing for the second year in a row. It would allow the phone to fold flat without a gap in between. The same hinge design will also be incorporated in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 6.7-inch internal foldable display in addition to the larger 3.4-inch cover display, compared to the 1.9-inch cover panel which the Flip 3 and Flip 4 had. The shape of the cover display looks similar to that of a PC folder icon. That’s because the panel curves upwards from the point where the dual cameras are placed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display7.6-inches main, 6.2-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP, 4MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch main; 3.0-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3900mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

