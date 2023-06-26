Nothing Phone (2) pre-order begins June 29 in India

Nothing has announced the date on which its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), will be up for pre-order in India. The date has been revealed via a Flipkart listing, which says that the Phone (2) pre-orders will begin June 29, at 12PM IST in the country. There will also be exclusive offers for pre-order customers.

The pre-order page for Nothing Phone (2) has gone live on Flipkart where it has been revealed that the reservations for the upcoming device from Nothing will begin on June 29. Nothing will offer exclusive pre-order offers such as 50% off from the MRP on Nothing accessories package. It hasn’t been made clear as to what this package consists of. Further, pre-order customers will also get instant cashbacks on leading bank cards and 50% off from the MRP of Nothing Ear (Stick).

How to pre-order Nothing Phone (2) in India?

Nothing has detailed a process for pre-ordering the Phone (2) and it is as follows:

Pay a refundable Rs 2,000 deposit to secure the order.

Go to the Flipkart page between 11 July 9 PM – 20 July 11:59 PM.

Choose your variant of the Phone (2).

Pay the remaining balance and claim your exclusive pre-order offers.

Then, you will get your Nothing Phone (2) before the open sales of the smartphone begin. The Rs 2,000 deposit will be deducted from the final amount of the smartphone. However, if you change your mind, you can ask for a refund of this deposit.

The Nothing Phone (2) has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and pack a 4700mAh battery. The handset is set to debut worldwide on July 11. A recent report suggested that it will be available in two trims, including 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, which will be priced at EUR 729 (approx Rs 65,600) and EUR 849 (approx Rs 76,500), respectively, in France.