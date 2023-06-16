iQOO confirms design, key specs of Neo 7 Pro ahead of July 4 India launch

iQOO recently confirmed that it will be launching the Neo 7 Pro in India on July 4 and ahead of the launch, the brand has not only confirmed the design of the smartphone, but also some of its key specifications as well as features, such as the model of the Snapdragon chip it will be powered with.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Design

The design of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro doesn’t deviate much from the design of iQOO Neo 7. Both the smartphones look identical. However, what’s new with the Pro model is the Orange colour that will have a leather finish design. In comparison, the Neo 7 came in only two colours such as Interstellar Black and Frost Blue.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Key Specs, Features

iQOO Neo 7 Pro has now been confirmed to sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, that has powered a number of flagships in 2022 and has proven to be a powerful yet efficient chip. iQOO further says that the device has a dual-chip design, where it gets an independent display chip apart from the processor.

This display chip should apparently help in smoother gaming and elevate the overall experience. Because iQOO is focusing more on gaming, it has incorporated features like Motion Control allowing users to interact with games using intuitive phone movements. This should give users an edge over their opponents inside the game. Lastly, the phone will sport 120W fast charging support, which as per iQOO’ claims, will charge up the battery to 50% in just 8 minutes.

Leaks suggest that the Neo 7 Pro is a rebranded Neo 7 Racing Edition device that launched in China back in December of last year. The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, 1500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the iQOO device packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor.